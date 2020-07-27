Volunteer lawyers to offer legal help in China's Tibet

The Ministry of Justice will send volunteer lawyers to southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region to provide free legal services.

Under a project launched by the ministry, 74 lawyers from 22 provincial-level regions will be stationed in Tibet for one year, each offering legal aid in one county without lawyers.

The project, launched in July 2019, recruits volunteer lawyers to provide legal services to areas in Tibet with insufficient legal personnel.

Over the past year, the first batch of 68 lawyers handled 1,540 legal-aid cases and offered free consultation to more than 15,000 people, with more than 97 million yuan (about 13.8 million U.S. dollars) of economic losses avoided or recovered, according to the ministry.