Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Sep 2, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Consumption-powered poverty reduction in Tibet bears fruit

(Xinhua)    11:27, September 02, 2020

LHASA, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region has been stepping up efforts to promote poverty relief by developing related industries and tapping the potential of the Internet and e-commerce businesses.

The region has seen 185 products for poverty alleviation accredited by the State Council Leading Group Office of Poverty Alleviation and Development.

Sales of products from Tibet have totaled 105 million yuan (about 15.4 million U.S. dollars) amid consumption-powered poverty reduction efforts since January 2019, according to the regional poverty alleviation office.

Tibet launched a month-long pro-consumption campaign to aid poverty alleviation on Tuesday, promoting sales of the region's products.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York