Consumption-powered poverty reduction in Tibet bears fruit

LHASA, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region has been stepping up efforts to promote poverty relief by developing related industries and tapping the potential of the Internet and e-commerce businesses.

The region has seen 185 products for poverty alleviation accredited by the State Council Leading Group Office of Poverty Alleviation and Development.

Sales of products from Tibet have totaled 105 million yuan (about 15.4 million U.S. dollars) amid consumption-powered poverty reduction efforts since January 2019, according to the regional poverty alleviation office.

Tibet launched a month-long pro-consumption campaign to aid poverty alleviation on Tuesday, promoting sales of the region's products.