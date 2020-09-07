Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Sep 7, 2020
English>>

Beijing Int'l Conference for Public Health Cooperation held during CIFTIS

(Xinhua)    09:52, September 07, 2020

Photo taken on Sept. 6, 2020 shows the Beijing International Conference for Public Health Cooperation during the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)


