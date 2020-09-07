Beijing Int'l Conference for Public Health Cooperation held during CIFTIS

Photo taken on Sept. 6, 2020 shows the Beijing International Conference for Public Health Cooperation during the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)
Protesters take part in Million People March demonstration …
China must resolutely counterattack India’s opportunist move
China and US: Judge for yourself who is wrong or right
China firmly opposes U.S. report on Chinese military
Chinese embassy urges India to immediately withdraw troops …