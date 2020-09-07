New initiative seeks cooperation in fighting global disease threats

BEIJING, Sept. 6 (Xinhua) -- An initiative to cement international cooperation in the fight against global disease threats was issued Sunday at an international conference for public health cooperation in Beijing.

The conference is part of the ongoing 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services.

Titled "Fighting against Global Disease Threats with Shared Anti-Epidemic Experience and Practices Beijing Initiative," the document was issued against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The document calls on all parties concerned to jointly fight global disease threats by sharing experience and practices in epidemic prevention and control based on the principles of openness and inclusiveness, mutual learning and respect, mutual benefits for a win-win situation, and equality and transparency.

It also proposes to cement win-win partnerships through consultation, innovation and cooperation.

The initiative was jointly issued by six parties including the Beijing Municipal Health Commission and the World Health Organization China Representative Office.