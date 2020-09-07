Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Sep 7, 2020
China establishes committee to promote industrial internet

(Xinhua)    09:20, September 07, 2020

BEIJING, Sept. 6 (Xinhua) -- The Committee for the Promotion of Industrial Internet was launched in Beijing at the ongoing 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS).

The committee was officially unveiled in a ceremony at the Industrial Internet Summit 2020 during the CIFTIS.

The committee will focus on strategic research, standard system, industry solutions and other key areas of the industrial internet, in an effort to lay a solid foundation for the consistent and healthy development of the field in China.

It will also promote innovations in areas, including workplace safety, energy, coal production, medical care, construction, automobile and satellite, and strengthen the gathering, sharing and value exploration of big data in the industrial internet.

The CIFTIS, the first major international economic and trade event held both online and offline by China since the COVID-19 outbreak, opened on Friday in Beijing. Themed "Global Services, Shared Prosperity," the six-day event includes the Global Trade in Services Summit, four summit forums and more than 100 other industry seminars and forums.

