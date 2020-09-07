China int'l services trade fair reports 95,000 entries

BEIJING, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- The 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) reported a total of 95,000 entries from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Saturday, according to the Beijing Municipal Commerce Bureau.

According to requirements of epidemic prevention and control, the fair will cap the number of visitors at the venues of the fair at no more than 60,000 at any time, said Sun Yao, deputy head of the bureau.

The 2020 CIFTIS opened in Beijing on Friday. It is the first major international economic and trade event held both online and offline by China since the COVID-19 outbreak.