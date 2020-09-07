IP rights under protection at China int'l services trade fair

BEIJING, Sept. 6 (Xinhua) -- The Beijing Municipal Intellectual Property Office has pledged to safeguard intellectual property (IP) rights of global representatives attending the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services.

The bureau said the fair has required exhibitors to sign a letter of commitment for IP protection.

An intellectual property protection office has also been set up on site to handle IP rights disputes.

The official website of the fair has launched an online complaint channel to deal with disputes of IP rights infringement.

The fair opened in Beijing on Friday. It is the first major international economic and trade event held both online and offline by China since the COVID-19 outbreak.