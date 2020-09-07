Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Sep 7, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

IP rights under protection at China int'l services trade fair

(Xinhua)    09:04, September 07, 2020

BEIJING, Sept. 6 (Xinhua) -- The Beijing Municipal Intellectual Property Office has pledged to safeguard intellectual property (IP) rights of global representatives attending the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services.

The bureau said the fair has required exhibitors to sign a letter of commitment for IP protection.

An intellectual property protection office has also been set up on site to handle IP rights disputes.

The official website of the fair has launched an online complaint channel to deal with disputes of IP rights infringement.

The fair opened in Beijing on Friday. It is the first major international economic and trade event held both online and offline by China since the COVID-19 outbreak.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

Full coverage

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York