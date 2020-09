Wu Jingsheng shows traditional Chinese writing brushes at the tourism services exhibition area during the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 6, 2020. Inheritors of traditional handicrafts and intangible cultural heritages demonstrated their skills at the exhibition area of the ongoing CIFTIS 2020 on Sunday. (Xinhua/Yin Gang)