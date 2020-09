A farmer airs chilies at a village in Bohu County in Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture of Bayingolin, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 1, 2020. More than 500,000 mu (about 33,333 hectares) of chilies in Bayingolin are now entering harvest season. In recent years, local authorities have encouraged local farmers to plant high-quality and high-yield chili varieties based on market needs, as a way to help improve their incomes. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)