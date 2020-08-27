Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Aug 27, 2020
Xinjiang schools delay autumn semester, move classes online

(Xinhua)    09:47, August 27, 2020

URUMQI, Aug. 26 (Xinhua) -- Schools in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region have delayed the autumn semester and moved classes online amid the COVID-19 epidemic, according to the local education authority.

The delay applies to all the kindergartens, elementary schools, junior and senior high schools in the region, with the online classes due to start from Sept. 1.

The schools are also required to conduct thorough disinfections of their campuses under the guidance of local health authorities to ensure the safety of the environment.

The regional education department will provide the teaching resources for online classes, while schools are required to make plans for online teaching and organize the classes.

