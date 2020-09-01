Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Sep 1, 2020
China's Xinjiang reports no new COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua)    11:04, September 01, 2020

URUMQI, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- No new confirmed COVID-19 cases or asymptomatic cases were reported in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on Monday, the regional health commission said Tuesday in its daily report.

A total of 15 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospital on Monday after recovery, and six asymptomatic cases were released from medical observation, according to the commission.

By Monday, Xinjiang had 34 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 14 asymptomatic cases, all in the regional capital Urumqi, and 725 people were still under medical observation.

From July 15 to Monday, a total of 792 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospital after recovery in the region, and 224 asymptomatic cases were released from medical observation.

(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

