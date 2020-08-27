Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Aug 27, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China's Xinjiang offered rehab aid to about 6,000 disabled kids since 2018

(Xinhua)    16:16, August 27, 2020

URUMQI, Aug. 27 (Xinhua) -- Some 6,000 physically or mentally challenged children have received government aid in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region through a rehab assistance program since late 2018.

Basic rehab training, surgery and adaption to assistive devices, among others, are offered to needy children no older than six, under the program that is aimed at easing the burden of related families and improving social security.

The program, compared with previous initiatives, covers more disabled kids and enjoys broader fiscal support, Zhao Xuelian, a local official with disabled persons' federation, was quoted as saying by Xinjiang Daily.

Xinjiang will boost investment to set up more rehab centers and train more professionals to take care of disabled children, Zhao said.

Some 123,500 disabled persons benefitted from rehab services in 2019, including 3,713 children aged six or below, official data showed.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York