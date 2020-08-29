Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Aug 29, 2020
Southern Xinjiang's only comprehensive bonded area sees soaring H1 trade

(Xinhua)    14:57, August 29, 2020

URUMQI, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- The comprehensive bonded area in Kashgar Prefecture, the only one of its kind in the southern part of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, posted robust trade growth in the first half of this year.

Trade volume soared 4.4-fold year on year to total 330 million yuan (about 48 million U.S. dollars) in H1 in the zone which handles bonded warehousing and processing, international transit, procurement and distribution and more, customs data showed.

Imports climbed over 250 percent to top 140 million yuan, while exports exceeded 180 million yuan, nearly nine times the figure from H1 2019.

Bai Can, director of the zone's management committee, attributed the strong trade performance to a growing cluster of enterprises, enhanced logistics and streamlined customs procedures in the area.

Starting operation in early 2015, the Kashgar comprehensive bonded area is Xinjiang's second such area, and had 80 registered firms by the end of June.

The zone set its sights on becoming a processing manufacturing center facing central and south Asia to boost cross-border economic and trade cooperation, Bai said.

(Web editor: Bianji, Hongyu)

