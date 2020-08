People wearing traditional costumes take part in a Qixi event at Daming Palace National Heritage Park in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Aug. 25, 2020. Activities were held at the park on Tuesday to celebrate the Qixi Festival, or Chinese Valentine's Day, which falls on every 7th day of the 7th month according to the Chinese lunar calendar. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)