China announces winners of ethnic minority literature awards

BEIJING, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- China on Sunday unveiled the winners of the Steed Award, a national-level award for ethnic minority literature, in Beijing.

A total of 25 literary works, including novels, novellas, reportage, essays and poems, won the award, together with five translators.

The winners are from 16 ethnic minority groups such as Yi, Bai and Mongolian.

The award was co-sponsored by the China Writers Association and the National Ethnic Affairs Commission.

The solicitation of this year's event started on March 1 with the winners chosen from among 376 works and 20 translators.