Chinese mainland reports no new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- No new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases were reported Monday across the Chinese mainland, the National Health Commission said Tuesday.

A total of 14 confirmed cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported Monday, the commission said in its daily report.

No new suspected cases nor deaths related to the disease were reported on the mainland, it added.

Of the new imported cases, four were reported in Sichuan, three in Guangdong, two each in Shanghai and Shaanxi, and one each in Tianjin, Hebei and Liaoning, the commission said.

On Monday, 36 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery, the commission said.

By the end of Monday, a total of 2,432 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Of them, 2,213 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 219 remained hospitalized, with three in severe condition. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

As of Monday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 84,981, including 386 patients who were still being treated, with 10 in severe condition.

Altogether 79,961 people had been discharged after recovery, and 4,634 had died of the disease on the mainland, the commission said.

There were two suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland, it added.

According to the commission, 12,370 close contacts were still under medical observation after 1,294 were discharged on Monday.