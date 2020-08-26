Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Aug 26, 2020
China issues directive on improving social assistance system

(Xinhua)    09:25, August 26, 2020

BEIJING, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- The general offices of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the State Council have recently released a directive on reforming and improving the country's social assistance system.

The document aims to build a tiered and classified social assistance system with Chinese characteristics for both urban and rural areas in about two years.

It stresses promoting basic living assistance, calling for improving the subsistence allowances system as well as the mechanisms for adjusting basic living assistance standards.

Social assistance for special purposes, such as healthcare, education, housing, and employment, are underscored in the document.

It also highlights the need for the improvement of social assistance in emergencies and disasters, including relief work for members of disadvantaged groups amid public emergencies like major epidemics.

