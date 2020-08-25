Top political advisor stresses improving national governance

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, attends a seminar where local political advisors exchange their work experience in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 24, 2020. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

BEIJING, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Yang on Monday called for taking advantage of the institutional strength of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) to improve national governance.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, made the remarks during a seminar where local political advisors exchanged their work experience in Beijing.

He stressed implementing the overall Party leadership over every dimension and whole process during the work of the CPPCC, and called for efforts to transform the Party's decisions into broad consensus and voluntary action of society.

Wang also required improving the working mechanisms of the CPPCC, including committee-member lecture programs and seminars for political advisors, to build consensus.

Local political advisory organs should always uphold the Party's overall leadership over CPPCC work, Wang stressed, urging the organs to concentrate on important issues of the Party and government, the difficulties of people's livelihood, and the focuses of social governance.