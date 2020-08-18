Pu’er Explored a New Way to Alleviate Poverty

The previous muddy rural road

On August 10, in Pu’er City Special Venue of Yunnan Province’s Decisive Battle against Poverty Series Press Conference, the Secretary of the CPC Pu’er Municipal Committee, Wei Xing, displayed Pu’er’s “transcript” of poverty alleviation that Pu’er had alleviated poverty one year in advance, and created a new way to alleviate poverty and get development with getting rid of poverty both in material and in spirit, making people rich and maintaining green water and green mountains, achieving the unity and progress of ethnic groups and keeping the prosperity and stability of the borderland, and making it has the characteristics of the times and the characteristics of Pu’er.