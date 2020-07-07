Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Jul 7, 2020
Top 10 Chinese regions by real estate investment

(Chinadaily.com.cn)    10:15, July 07, 2020

Guangdong topped China's real estate investment list for the first five months of the year, according to a report from Sina Finance.

South China's Guangdong province invested 518.67 billion yuan ($73.31 billion) in real estate development in the first five months of this year.

East China's Jiangsu and Zhejiang provinces ranked second and third for investment in real estate development in the first five months of this year, at 496.49 billion yuan and 108.95 billion yuan respectively.

The growth rate in real estate development investment of Southwest China's Tibet autonomous region took the lead in the whole country, with 45 percent in the same period, according to numbers from the National Bureau of Statistics.

Another 23 regions' growth rate in real estate development investment outperformed the national level from January to May this year.

Let's take a look at the top 10 regions in China by real estate investment.


