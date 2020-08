Tourists visit a railway-themed scenic area in Xinjian Village of Ganlan Township, Dinghai District, Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 3, 2020. In recent years, the Dinghai District authorities have devoted all-round efforts to improve sanitation and tourist appeal in its rural areas. Statistics show that villages under Dinghai District have received 1.73 million visitor trips in 2019, earning 2.431 billion yuan (348 million U.S. dollars) in tourism revenue. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)