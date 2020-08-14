Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Aug 14, 2020
Quotable Quotes: Xi Jinping on promoting thrift, stopping food waste

(Xinhua)    15:47, August 14, 2020

Visitors view the Spring Festival dishes made of polymer clay during an exhibition at Laishaoqi Gallery in Hefei, capital of east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 25, 2019. (Xinhua/Ge Yinian)

BEIJING, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has on many occasions called for practicing thrift and ending food waste. The following are some highlights of his remarks.

-- Efforts should be made to enhance legislation and supervision, take effective measures, and establish a long-term mechanism so as to stop food waste.

-- It is necessary to further enhance public awareness, effectively cultivate thrifty habits and foster a social environment where wasting is shameful and thriftiness is applaudable.

-- The strict enforcement of diligence and thrift must become the common practice of the whole society. All must oppose extravagance and waste.

-- The Central Committee's call for strict enforcement of diligence and thrift and opposition to extravagance and waste has won widespread acclaim from officials and the public. There should now be a follow-up campaign to ensure that no one simply goes through the motions or follows the rules as a temporary measure, like a passing gust of wind. We must do everything possible, and we must see things through from beginning to end.

-- Nothing can be accomplished unless we take a serious, pragmatic and consistent approach.

