PLA Army soldiers in full combat gears run to board a transport helicopter on the flight deck of the dock landing ship Yimengshan (Hull 988) of the PLA Navy during an inter-Services maritime coordinated training exercise at an undisclosed sea area on August 3, 2020. They are assigned to an army aviation brigade under the PLA 73rd Group Army. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Shilong)