Pompeo has a playbook to attack China, but not a plan to save Americans from COVID-19, SAD!

Mike Pompeo, the US Secretary of State and one of the most radical critics of China, is still busy with attacking China as the novel coronavirus ravages the country he serves.

Pompeo renewed his accusations that China has not been transparent, saying on Thursday that China “may” have known of the new coronavirus as early as November in an interview with conservative radio host Larry O’Connor.

In addition, Pompeo also stepped up his attack on the World Health Organization. He told Fox News on Wednesday there needed to be "a structural fix of the WHO" to correct its "shortcomings," warning that the US may never restore funding to the organization.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a press briefing in Washington D.C., the United States, on March 5, 2020. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

Why are Pompeo and some other politicians in Washington so obsessed with attacking China?

Perhaps their disgusting playbook for an organized and orchestrated campaign against China has something to do with it.

A leaked Republican strategy memo tells the GOP to “attack China” over coronavirus. The US National Republican Senatorial Committee sent the detailed 57-page memo written by a top Republican strategist advising party candidates to address the coronavirus crisis by aggressively attacking China. It includes advice on everything from how to tie Democratic candidates to the Chinese government to how to deal with accusations of racism.

"Don't defend Trump, other than the China travel ban, attack China," it states.

American media outlets also revealed that the political consulting firm of Brett O'Donnell, a veteran Republican strategist who has advised China critics Pompeo and Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton, wrote it.

They have a playbook for anti-China assault. That says it all.

This reveals how dirty US politics has become, and how low people like Pompeo has gone.

Politicians like Pompeo are skilled at smearing China, but they just cannot cover up their ineptitude in handling the coronavirus outbreak.

Their scheme can probably mislead the misinformed and win their so-called conservative voter base, but the fact is many Americans are dying. According to the John Hopkins University statistics, the confirmed cases have reached over 938,000 and the death toll over 53, 000.

At such a moment when the virus is raging and the death toll mounting, is the business of attacking China what an elected official should do? Is that the way to save American lives and protect people’s health? Is kidnapping the WHO in line with the interests of global efforts in battling the virus and in the American interest?

Anyone with a conscience would agree that this is not the right thing to do. However, some US politicians just care about votes, and they will “lie, cheat, and steal” to get them.

It is sad that the only plan they have in place is a playbook to attack China, when what the American people really need is a science-based, coordinated crisis response from the federal government.

Pompeo has become an example of American dysfunction and failure in its governance. It is a tragedy for the US and the world as well to have such a person to lead American diplomacy.

Instead of muddying the waters to shift the blame, Pompeo should understand that the most pressing task for the US is to focus on containing the spread of the virus at home and work to enhance international cooperation.