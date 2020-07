A villager selects Chinese prickly ashes at Daming Town of Huazhou District in Weinan City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, July 30, 2020. Local authorities encourage Chinese prickly ash planting in Huazhou District and help farmers raise their income. At present, the total area of Chinese prickly ash fields stands at 101,000 mu (about 6,733 hectares), and the annual output reaches 7,300 tonnes. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)