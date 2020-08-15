China's State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters on Friday raised its emergency response for flood control from Level IV to Level III, as heavy downpours are expected in vast stretches of the country during the upcoming weekend.

From Friday to Sunday, regions including parts of southwestern China, northwestern China, northern China and northeastern China will see torrential rain, accompanied by thunderstorms and hail, said the Ministry of Emergency Management.

The ministry urged related localities to continue to keep a close eye on the situation and strengthen the prevention of possible disasters.

Efforts should be made to refine measures of personnel relocation as well as flood relief and rescue to ensure people's safety, said an official with the ministry.

China has a four-tier flood control emergency response system, with Level I representing the most severe.