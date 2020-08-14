Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Aug 14, 2020
China's Yangtze River sees fourth flood of the year

(Xinhua)    17:09, August 14, 2020

Yangtze River, China's longest, has recorded the fourth flood of the year in its upper reaches after a spell of heavy rainfall, authorities said Friday.

The flood was triggered by rising water levels in the river's tributaries along the upper reaches, leading to a rapid increase of flow into the Three Gorges reservoir.

At 5 a.m. Friday, the reservoir saw an inflow of 50,900 cubic meters per second, which is expected to reach around 59,000 cubic meters per second early Saturday, according to the Changjiang Water Resources Commission of the Ministry of Water Resources.

The commission called on the provinces and cities along the Yangtze River to spare no efforts in preparing for the flood.

(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

