Red Cross Society of China assists with flood relief

The Red Cross Society of China (RCSC) has initiated 36 rounds of emergency responses, and allocated disaster relief materials and funds to help flood-affected regions, the RCSC said Tuesday.

Disaster relief supplies, such as tents and folding beds, as well as emergency relief funds, have been sent to 12 provincial-level regions, including Jiangxi, Anhui, and Hubei, with a total value of 41.22 million yuan (about 5.9 million U.S. dollars), according to the RCSC.

The RCSC will continue to monitor the distribution of materials and funds to make sure people in the flood-stricken areas receive disaster relief resources timely, it said.