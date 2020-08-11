Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Aug 11, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Aerial view of Fuyuan City in Heilongjiang, NE China

(Xinhua)    11:07, August 11, 2020

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 8, 2020 shows a view of Fuyuan City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Fuyuan City has succeeded in shaking off poverty by developing tourism, trade, modern agriculture, new-type industries and characteristic fishery. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】【8】

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Related reading

Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York