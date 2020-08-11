Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Aug 11, 2020
Activities organized to enrich children's summer vacation in N China

(Xinhua)    08:22, August 11, 2020

An artisan teaches children eggshell carving in a cultural industry zone in Qiaoxi District of Shijiazhuang City, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 10, 2020. Qiaoxi has organized a series of activities to enrich children's summer vacation and promote the intangible cultural heritages. (Photo by Xu Jianyuan/Xinhua)


