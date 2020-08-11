Activities organized to enrich children's summer vacation in N China

An artisan teaches children eggshell carving in a cultural industry zone in Qiaoxi District of Shijiazhuang City, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 10, 2020. Qiaoxi has organized a series of activities to enrich children's summer vacation and promote the intangible cultural heritages. (Photo by Xu Jianyuan/Xinhua)
China turns waste tires from "black pollution" to “black go…
Beautiful road leads an ancient Chinese village to prosperi…
China exports Beidou system products to over 120 countries …
Wuhan not necessarily where coronavirus crossed from animal…
Six COVID-19 vaccine candidates, including 3 from China, no…