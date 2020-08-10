Chinese lawmakers deliberate draft laws on tax cuts

Chinese lawmakers held group discussions on Saturday to deliberate draft laws on urban construction and maintenance tax and deed tax, respectively.

The draft laws were submitted to the 21st session of the National People's Congress Standing Committee for a second reading on Saturday.

Lawmakers said the two drafts were relatively mature and suggested their approval by voting at the session.

The draft law on urban construction and maintenance tax aimed to further clarify the scope of relevant tax reductions and exemptions, while that on deed tax aimed at exempting legal heirs from deed tax on the ownership of land and houses they inherited.