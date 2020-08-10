Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Aug 10, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Chinese lawmakers deliberate draft laws on tax cuts

(Xinhua)    09:06, August 10, 2020

Chinese lawmakers held group discussions on Saturday to deliberate draft laws on urban construction and maintenance tax and deed tax, respectively.

The draft laws were submitted to the 21st session of the National People's Congress Standing Committee for a second reading on Saturday.

Lawmakers said the two drafts were relatively mature and suggested their approval by voting at the session.

The draft law on urban construction and maintenance tax aimed to further clarify the scope of relevant tax reductions and exemptions, while that on deed tax aimed at exempting legal heirs from deed tax on the ownership of land and houses they inherited.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York