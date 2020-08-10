Chinese police make headway in special crackdown

Police across China have nabbed more than 43,000 suspects while handling over 24,000 criminal cases in a special crackdown that started in May, the Ministry of Public Security said Sunday.

In the special crackdown targeting law violations related to food and drug safety, intellectual property rights, and wild animals and plants, among others, the ministry said that more than 7,400 dens were demolished and over 3,000 criminal groups busted.

Chinese police have dealt with over 4,700 cases and detained over 9,000 suspects in relation to illegal conduct jeopardizing the health of people and infringing the rights of enterprises and customers.

Another 3,100 suspects were arrested for manufacturing and trading counterfeit and shoddy anti-epidemic supplies and drugs, the ministry said.

In addition, about 8,600 cases related to crimes against environmental resources, and more than 2,100 cases involving counterfeiting were handled by police across the nation over the course of the crackdown.