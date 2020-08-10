Chinese Peasants and Workers Democratic Party celebrates 90th founding anniversary

A conference was held Sunday to mark the 90th founding anniversary of the Chinese Peasants and Workers Democratic Party (CPWDP) in Beijing.

Vice Premier Sun Chunlan attended and addressed the gathering on behalf of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee.

Over the 90 years, the CPWDP has made important contributions to the great cause of China's revolution, development and reform, according to the congratulatory message given by Sun, also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.

Particularly in fighting the COVID-19 epidemic, the CPWDP has given full play to their advantages of talents in the field of medicine and health, the congratulatory message said.

The vast number of CPWDP-member medical personnel devoted themselves to joining the battle on the front lines, demonstrating their love for the people and the country with concrete actions, it continued.

Chen Zhu, chairman of the CPWDP Central Committee and vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, reviewed the glorious journey of the CPWDP in the past 90 years, and urged all CPWDP members to make new and greater contributions in realizing the Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation.