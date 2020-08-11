China recognized as one of the safest countries: report

China is widely accepted as one of the safest countries with the number of criminal cases filed in 2019 dropping by 24.3 percent from 2016, according to a work report.

The work report on the law enforcement of public security organs was submitted Monday by the State Council to an ongoing session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, China's top legislature.

China has witnessed a steady fall in the number of major criminal cases such as homicide, rape and kidnapping, according to the report, adding that the number of such cases in 2019 was down 34.9 percent from 2016.

The case number of crimes against property, including theft and robbery, fell 48.5 percent in 2019 from 2016, said the report.