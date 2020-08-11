China handles 494 illegal wildlife-trade cases since February

China has handled 494 cases of illegal wildlife trade since February, when a campaign on such cases was jointly launched by the State Administration for Market Regulation, the Ministry of Public Security and three other authorities.

A total of 19,000 wild animals and wildlife products weighing 3,297 kg were seized over the period, according to a report on the implementation of the decision on thoroughly banning the illegal trading of wildlife and eliminating the consumption of wild animals to safeguard people's lives and health, which was adopted in February, as well as the Wildlife Protection Law.

The report was submitted Monday to an ongoing session of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, China's top legislature.

Pointing out problems in the protection of the country's wildlife, such as the lack of law-enforcement personnel, the deficient procedures for wildlife quarantine and the narrow range of protection, the report suggests further improving the Wildlife Protection Law and relevant systems.

It also calls for measures to help former wild-animal farmers change their production types and improve the compensation system for losses caused by wild animals, so as to raise the public's enthusiasm in wildlife protection.