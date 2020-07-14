Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Jul 14, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

HK teenager speaks at UN to support national security law

(People's Daily Online)    17:45, July 14, 2020

A Hong Kong teenager spoke at the 44th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council on July 10, in support of the national security legislation enacted by the Chinese government.

The use of violence was legitimized by foreign media and politicians in Hong Kong during the heart-breaking 2019, when the youth was taught that it's okay to throw petrol bombs around town.

"We've had enough (of the violence)," Lam Lam Nixie, a member of the Youth Development Commission of the HKSAR, said at the council via video.

"We cannot risk seeing Hong Kong taken away twice by violence," Lam said. "Colonialism is outdated, and the same with violence."

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Related reading

Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York