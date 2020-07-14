HK teenager speaks at UN to support national security law

A Hong Kong teenager spoke at the 44th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council on July 10, in support of the national security legislation enacted by the Chinese government.

The use of violence was legitimized by foreign media and politicians in Hong Kong during the heart-breaking 2019, when the youth was taught that it's okay to throw petrol bombs around town.

"We've had enough (of the violence)," Lam Lam Nixie, a member of the Youth Development Commission of the HKSAR, said at the council via video.

"We cannot risk seeing Hong Kong taken away twice by violence," Lam said. "Colonialism is outdated, and the same with violence."