Hong Kong schools to begin summer vacation earlier amid resurgence of COVID-19 cases

HONG KONG, July 10 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong's secondary and primary schools and kindergartens will begin summer vacation next Monday as the government will start to strengthen social distancing measures amid a resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

Kevin Yeung, secretary for education of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government, announced the decision at a press conference on Friday.

Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection on Thursday reported 42 new cases of COVID-19, including 34 local cases, raising the total confirmed cases here to 1,365.