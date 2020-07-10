Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Jul 10, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Hong Kong schools to begin summer vacation earlier amid resurgence of COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua)    14:43, July 10, 2020

HONG KONG, July 10 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong's secondary and primary schools and kindergartens will begin summer vacation next Monday as the government will start to strengthen social distancing measures amid a resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

Kevin Yeung, secretary for education of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government, announced the decision at a press conference on Friday.

Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection on Thursday reported 42 new cases of COVID-19, including 34 local cases, raising the total confirmed cases here to 1,365.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York