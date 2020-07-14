Liaison office of China's central gov't in HKSAR condemns opposition camp for damaging fairness of LegCo election

HONG KONG, July 13 (Xinhua) -- The Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Monday strongly condemned the opposition camp for holding illegal "primaries" and damaging fairness of the upcoming Legislative Council (LegCo) election.

The office also said foreign interference in Hong Kong's political affairs will never be allowed.

A spokesperson of the office expressed firm support for the HKSAR government to investigate illegal acts in the so-called "primaries" and safeguard a fair LegCo election in a statement.

The LegCo election due in September has strict legal procedures and a fair election concerns the well-being of the Hong Kong society and residents, the spokesperson said.

The so-called "primaries" organized by some opposition figures, who were backed by external forces, seriously challenged the existing election system and jeopardized the fairness of the election, the spokesperson said, adding that personal information of many residents were collected, which is suspected of violating the law on privacy.

The spokesperson said Benny Tai Yiu-ting, a major coordinator of the "primaries," is suspected of violating the law.

Tai and his accomplices and the opposition camp attempted to seize the governance power of Hong Kong and wage a Hong Kong version of "color revolution," the spokesperson said.

Some even claimed that their goal is to control the LegCo, veto the budget of the HKSAR government, paralyze the government, destroy Hong Kong and subvert the state, which is suspected of breaching the national security law and Hong Kong's election law, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson expressed strong condemnation and noted Tai is still on bail pending appeal after being sentenced to 16 months of imprisonment for his involvement in the 2014 illegal "Occupy Central" movement.

The spokesperson hoped the upcoming LegCo election will be held in a fair and orderly manner and stressed that the so-called "primaries" go against the will of Hong Kong residents to have a fair election.

Anyone who colluded with external forces to oppose the country, harm "one country, two systems," and separate Hong Kong from the motherland is doomed to fail, the spokesperson said.