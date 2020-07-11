New civil servants should pledge to uphold Basic Law, swear allegiance to HKSAR: gov't proposal

HONG KONG, July 10 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government has proposed that new civil servants employed from July 1 should sign a document to uphold the Basic Law and pledge allegiance to the HKSAR, an official said Friday.

Secretary for the Civil Service Patrick Nip said at a meeting of the Legislative Council that the requirement enables civil servants to clearly understand the responsibilities of their official status and helps further protect and promote the core values of the civil service.

Nip said the HKSAR government plans to make the requirement first apply to those recommended for promotion or playing an important role in policy-making, as well as those of high rank or at a sensitive position.

The government will also study measures and mechanisms to deal with failures to comply with the requirement and violation of the allegiance, Nip said.