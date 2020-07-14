Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Jul 14, 2020
Scholar says HK affairs China's internal affairs, foreign intervention unacceptable

(Xinhua)    09:16, July 14, 2020

YEREVAN, July 13 (Xinhua) -- China's adoption and enforcement of the law on safeguarding national security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) will guarantee Hong Kong's autonomy and prosperity, and no foreign country has the right to interfere, a renowned expert on international issues has said.

Hong Kong is an integral part of China, and any foreign interference in Hong Kong affairs is unacceptable, Dr. Mher Sahakyan, director of the China-Eurasia Council for Political and Strategic Research in Armenia, told Xinhua in a recent interview.

He refuted claims by some Western politicians that the national security law for Hong Kong will undermine the principle of "one country, two systems," saying that such claims are exaggerated and biased.

Hong Kong's high degree of autonomy, which has been bringing great benefits to Hong Kong and China as a whole, will be fully guaranteed by the law, he said.

The law would strengthen security in Hong Kong, and in China at large, the scholar said, adding that "the harmful external forces, which have been trying to endanger the situation in Hong Kong and turn it into a battlefield, will be eliminated."

Sahakyan criticized some U.S. politicians' interference in Hong Kong affairs, saying they have been doing so to divert public attention from protests against racism and police brutality in U.S. cites and Washington's mismanagement of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The Hong Kong issue is an internal affair of China; no foreign country has the right to interfere," Sahakyan said.

(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

