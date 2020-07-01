Online photo exhibition on global COVID-19 fight kicks off in Beijing

An online photo exhibition titled "Zooming in on COVID-19: Unforgettable Moments in the Global Fight Against the Pandemic" kicked off in Beijing on June 29.

The online exhibition, which will run for six months, was co-organized by the China International Publishing Group (CIPG) and other Chinese and foreign agencies.

Over 200 photographic works from media organizations and photographers from 27 countries, including China, South Korea, Egypt, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, and the United States, will go on display, documenting people’s lives amid the pandemic and their efforts to contain the virus.

This exhibition, driven by new media and modern technologies, provides global audiences with a multi-lingual and multi-terminal viewing experience.

“From the very beginning, the CIPG’s proposal to launch an online photo exhibition on COVID-19 was warmly welcomed by related agencies in many countries,” said Du Zhanyuan, president of CIPG, at an opening ceremony held on the same day, adding that the move showcases people's attitudes, choices, and actions in the face of the pandemic, and depicts the mutual support, solidarity and cooperation in human society during the pandemic.

“Photography is a universal language,” said Li Qianguang, vice president of the China Federation of Literary and Art Circles (CFLAC), who believes that the exhibition will give people greater courage to defeat the pandemic and strengthen their determination to act with unity.

Pavel Negoitsa, president of Russian newspaper Rossiyskaya Gazeta, Franco Gallo, president of the Istituto dell'Enciclopedia Italiana Treccani in Italy, Yang Kyuhyun, editor-in-chief of Aju News Corporation in South Korea, and José Luis Uribe, president of the Club Primera Plana in Mexico, all delivered speeches over the internet.