First cured COVID-19 patient in Beijing's new cluster infections discharged from hospital

BEIJING, June 29 (Xinhua) -- The first cured COVID-19 patient in Beijing's latest cluster infections related to the Xinfadi market was discharged from hospital on Monday after recovery, according to Beijing Ditan Hospital.

On June 3, the male patient, surnamed He and aged 56, stopped over for about 20 minutes at the beef and mutton trading center of the Xinfadi market, a large wholesale market of fruit, vegetables and meat in south Beijing's Fengtai District.

He went to a hospital on June 12 after experiencing symptoms of fever and fatigue and tested positive in a nucleic acid test. The patient had been treated in Beijing Ditan Hospital since June 13.

"The medics are professional and attentive and I was well taken care of," he said.

The patient's body temperature returned to normal on June 16 and his clinical symptoms, imaging and laboratory indicators gradually improved, Xu Yanli, He's attending doctor, said, adding that He's nucleic acid test results on June 21 and 26 were both negative.

"I feel so relieved knowing I could leave the hospital," He said.

"When I went to the market, I occasionally pulled down my mask as it was hot that day. Maybe that is how I contracted the virus," he said, appealing the public to keep vigilant and maintain protective measures.

From June 11 to 28, Beijing reported 318 confirmed locally-transmitted cases, all of whom were receiving treatment at Beijing Ditan Hospital. A total of 108 medics from other Beijing hospitals have joined Beijing Ditan Hospital to help with the treatment of COVID-19 patients.