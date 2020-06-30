All deliverymen in Beijing test negative for coronavirus

A delivery man puts on a label of normal body temperature after undergoing a temperature test at a food delivery site in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 22, 2020. (Xinhua/Li Mengxin)

All deliverymen in Beijing have undergone nucleic acid tests and the results show they are clear of coronavirus, according to the State Post Bureau.

A total of 104,807 delivery personnel from all major delivery platforms have taken the nucleic acid tests since June 19.

An official with the Beijing post bureau said that after completing the testing, the bureau will urge all delivery companies to strengthen disinfection of delivery vehicles, venues, and protective measures for deliverymen.

Apart from implementing strict COVID-19 prevention and control measures, the Beijing post bureau also organized 28 online stations to accept residents' orders of fresh vegetables and fruits and offer delivery services.

The nucleic acid tests for all deliverymen came after one deliveryman from China's leading food delivery platform ele.me in Beijing was confirmed to be infected with COVID-19 last week, sparking widespread public concerns as residents rely heavily on delivery services for necessities amid the epidemic.