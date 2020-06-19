Companies and government work together to promote local products via live-streaming in north China’s Ejin Horo Banner

The government of Ejin Horo Banner in Ordos city, north China's Inner Mongolia autonomous region, hosted a live broadcast to promote local products on June 16.

The two-hour-long live broadcast, an attempt of the local government to stimulate consumption and maintain the results in poverty alleviation, attracted 2 million viewers, with a turnover of over 300,000 yuan (over $42,000).

Ejin Horo Banner has already lifted all 1,370 people from 607 registered poor households out of poverty. This achievement has been made possible due to the cooperation of both the companies involved and the government.

While the companies provide funds to help poverty-stricken households breed animals or plants, to then purchase the products from the households above the market price, the government helps expand the channels for selling the products, supporting the companies as well as guaranteeing the steady income of the poor population.

Selling products via live broadcasts, an emerging economic model, helps bring green food to consumers, modernize and digitize traditional industries, all while eliminating poverty and vitalizing the rural areas, said the director of the bureau of industry and information technology in Ejin Horo Banner.

Ejin Horo Banner boasts abundant underground resources, with the vegetation coverage reaching 88 percent and the forest coverage reaching 36 percent, respectively. The local products such as sea buckthorns and honey are well received by consumers.