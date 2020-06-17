Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Jun 17, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China allocates disaster relief funds for drought-hit Yunnan

(Xinhua)    20:12, June 17, 2020

BEIJING, June 17 (Xinhua) -- China has allocated 60 million yuan (about 8.47 million U.S. dollars) in disaster relief funds for the southwestern Yunnan Province that was hit by droughts, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said on Wednesday.

The funds, jointly allocated by the MOF and the Ministry of Emergency Management (MEM), will mainly be used to aid people affected by droughts, which have occurred in the province since spring, due to little rainfall.

The MEM has been keeping a close eye on Yunnan's disaster relief work to ensure that drought-stricken people have access to water, while earmarking 100 million yuan in funds for flood control and drought relief along with the MOF.

On May 18, the China National Commission for Disaster Reduction and the MEM activated a level-IV emergency response, the lowest in the country's four-tier emergency response system, for droughts in the province. They also sent a working team to assist with the disaster response.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York