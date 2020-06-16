Lianjiang in Guangdong, Rongshui in Guangxi work together to alleviate poverty

Rongshui Miao autonomous county in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region is one of the eight impoverished counties in the region and a key county in the country’s poverty alleviation and development efforts.

Lianjiang city in south China's Guangdong province is famous for its industrial bases for home appliances and blood oranges, and has supported Rongshui county in its drive to alleviate poverty.

Since 2016, Rongshui has lifted 89 impoverished villages and 115,800 rural poor people out of poverty.