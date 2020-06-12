Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Jun 12, 2020
China launches massive anti-poverty-themed reporting activity

(Xinhua)    09:17, June 12, 2020

BEIJING, June 11 (Xinhua) -- China on Thursday launched a massive reporting activity that will have media outlets nationwide report the country's efforts in building a moderately prosperous society in all respects and eradicating poverty.

Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, attended the launching ceremony and delivered a speech.

Huang, also head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, asked journalists to report about outstanding figures and write touching stories, as well as provide coverage centering around people's sense of fulfillment, happiness and security.

Nearly 900 journalists from more than 150 media outlets across the country attended the ceremony.

