Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Jun 17, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Xinjiang injects over 40 bln yuan into poverty relief projects

(Xinhua)    13:25, June 17, 2020

URUMQI, June 17 (Xinhua) -- Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has invested more than 40.5 billion yuan (about 5.7 billion U.S. dollars) into poverty alleviation projects this year, local authorities said.

The funds have been injected into 5,286 projects covering multiple areas, including industrial development and employment, said the regional poverty alleviation and development office.

Xinjiang also increased financial support to poverty-stricken households. It has extended loans to 117,800 impoverished households this year, totaling over 3.74 billion yuan.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York