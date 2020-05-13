Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, May 13, 2020
Chinese defense minister holds phone talk with Indonesian counterpart

(Xinhua)    09:41, May 13, 2020

BEIJING, May 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister Wei Fenghe on Tuesday talked over the phone with the Indonesian Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto.

Noting that China has taken resolute prevention and treatment measures against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), and achieved major strategic achievements in stemming the spread of COVID-19, Wei said China will firmly support Indonesia’s efforts to fight against the epidemic.

This year marks the 70th anniversary of China-Indonesia diplomatic ties, therefore, Wei called for efforts to continue high-level communications and strengthen cooperation in all fields between the two armed forces.

Prabowo in return expressed his gratitude to the Chinese armed forces for its support and assistance, and said that Indonesia spoke highly of China's achievements in combating the virus and its contributions to global cooperation on fighting the pandemic.

The Indonesian side is willing to strengthen cooperation with the Chinese armed forces, Prabowo noted.

Add your comment

