Chinese experts return after aiding fight against epidemic in Africa

(Xinhua)    14:34, May 12, 2020

CHENGDU, May 12 (Xinhua) -- A group of 12 Chinese medical experts have returned to China after aiding the fight against COVID-19 in Ethiopia and Djibouti.

The experts arrived in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, on Tuesday morning, after completing their mission.

During their stay of about one month, the experts helped locals battle against the epidemic, and communicated with local organizations, officials and medics, said team leader Zeng Yong.

The experts visited local hospitals and quarantine centers, sharing their anti-epidemic experience with local medical staff and answering questions. They also gave suggestions and advice according to the specific local conditions.

The team also held 11 lectures there to help local Chinese protect themselves in the epidemic, Zeng added.

